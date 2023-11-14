Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Dilworth creates action plan to combat Emerald Ash Borer

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Dilworth is doing tree inventory after Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Moorhead recently.

The city maintenance supervisor and finance officer are presenting an action plan at Monday’s city council meeting. They say 596 ash trees were tagged within city right of way or on city property. Trees were rated either healthy, average, poor, or dying/dead.

According to the report, 99 are rated in “poor” condition and 17 are either dead or dying. The plan says they will remove the dying or decaying trees; some may be removed by city maintenance staff, but others may require a contractor to be hired.

The city is recommending a contract with Paul Bunyan Nurseries to inject the better trees in a three-year cycle, which would cost $10,000 per year.

Next in the plan is to plant at least 30 new trees each year, with a goal of planting 300 new trees by 2034.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Fire crews Sunday evening battled a massive fire that engulfed a grain bin in Fergus Falls.
Fire crews seen battling grain bin fire in Fergus Falls
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Michelle Kommer (left) and Cole Kaiser (right)
Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00pm News November 13 - Part 1
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
Man accused in case of luring minors enters Alford plea - November 13
Valley News Live at 6:00PM on KVLY
6:00PM Weather - November 13