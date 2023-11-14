Dilworth creates action plan to combat Emerald Ash Borer

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The City of Dilworth is doing tree inventory after Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in Moorhead recently.

The city maintenance supervisor and finance officer are presenting an action plan at Monday’s city council meeting. They say 596 ash trees were tagged within city right of way or on city property. Trees were rated either healthy, average, poor, or dying/dead.

According to the report, 99 are rated in “poor” condition and 17 are either dead or dying. The plan says they will remove the dying or decaying trees; some may be removed by city maintenance staff, but others may require a contractor to be hired.

The city is recommending a contract with Paul Bunyan Nurseries to inject the better trees in a three-year cycle, which would cost $10,000 per year.

Next in the plan is to plant at least 30 new trees each year, with a goal of planting 300 new trees by 2034.

