Dilworth cites red flags in discussions with Glyndon to merge police departments

DILWORTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Dilworth City Council members are debating whether they continue the hiring process for a new police chief, continue discussions to merge police departments with the City of Glyndon, or keep both options on the table.

At the city council meeting on Monday, November 13, Dilworth City officials provided an update on discussions they’ve had with officials in Glyndon. Mayor Chad Olson, Council Member Julie Nash and City Administrator Peyton Mastera have been discussing the possibility of a “joint police venture” with Glyndon.

Council member Julie Nash says the two cities have had some disagreements about the best way to move forward.

“Their request to us is that we would, in order to move forward with the conversation, is that we would have to accept their chief as our chief,” Nash explained. “One of their questions was whether or not we are basically willing to abandon our process. If we weren’t willing to appoint their chief, then the conversation was off the table.”

Mayor Chad Olson said his takeaway from the conversations with Glyndon were similar to Nash’s.

“We accept their chief, no questions asked, or it’s over. Which means no transparent process and that brought up a lot of red flags and roadblocks,” Olson said. He added that officials with the two cities were able to talk through the difference in opinion.

“It doesn’t seem right that Glyndon gets to choose the police chief,” council member Dave Steichen said.

Complicating the discussion about the potential merge is the fact that Dilworth doesn’t currently have a police chief. Chief Ty Sharpe resigned in September after being on medical leave for several months. Investigator Hunter Rawson assumed the role of acting chief on May 15.

Several Dilworth City Council members agreed that current Dilworth Police Officers should have the opportunity to apply if they are interested in leading the department.

“My greatest concern is that we have some very qualified internal people with a lot of experience, too,” Nash said. “I think not allowing them the opportunity to come forward if they want to lead... I don’t know why we wouldn’t give our own the opportunity.”

Council member Kevin Peterson said pursuing a new Dilworth Police Chief while continuing conversations with Glyndon seems counter-productive.

“We can’t go down both roads at the same time, if we’re spending all this money on a headhunter to find the most qualified applicants and we’re talking about a merge at the same time, I think it’s a disservice to our taxpayers,” Peterson said. “So I think we need to have some sort of plan going forward.”

Mayor Olson countered Peterson’s comment by saying, the search for a police chief isn’t a disservice if it attracts the best candidate to their city.

Peterson also raised concerns about hiring a new chief, and then merging with another department later on.

“How is that fair to that person? What do you do HR wise? To me, I think we have to do one or the other at this point,” Peterson said.

Olson said they will be open and transparent about a possible merge in their search for the new police chief.

Olson, Nash and Mastera also informed the city council that Glyndon Police Chief Justin Vogel researched three other police department merges. He says one department found no cost-savings and for two others, it actually cost the departments more when they combined.

Olson said it was surprising to hear that there may be no cost-savings based off of Chief Vogel’s research, but added, if the two cities end up with a better product, then it’s still something they would be open to.

City officials with Dilworth and Glyndon have another meeting scheduled for the end of November.

