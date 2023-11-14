Cooking with Cash Wa
Calm and Mild Tuesday Evening

Quick Weather-Maker Thursday
By Summer Schnellbach
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
THIS EVENING: It was a BEAUTIFUL day across the region today as highs warmed well above average into the 40s in northeastern ND to near 60 in the far southern valley! Winds have been much calmer than last night and we’ve seen just a few thin, high-level clouds. Tonight, temperatures slowly fall into the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies. By Wednesday morning, we will be waking up to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 20s to near 30.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with most towns reaching highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We’ll see more sun than clouds with a light breeze. All-in-all, it should be another comfortable day!

THURSDAY - FRIDAY: Changes come on Thursday with a chance for light snow will be found in our extreme northern locations of North Dakota and Minnesota as a passing cold front moves through. Less than an inch is expected. More notable will be the strong winds behind the front! Through the afternoon, winds will gusts 30-40mph out of the northwest. Temperatures will be steady most of the morning before falling through the afternoon. Skies clear by evening. Friday, temperatures recover a bit though it will still be a little bit breezy. A cool morning in the 20s will be replaces with another afternoon of above average temperatures in the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND: Get ready for a very pleasant mid-November weekend! Temperatures will still be well above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions on both Saturday and Sunday.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

WEEK OF THANKSGIVING: Heading into the Thanksgiving Holiday! Starting out the holiday week, there will be a slight chance for some spotty showers on Monday as a front moves through. With temperatures above freezing, this will be rain. It will be a little breezy as well. Behind the front, temperatures begin to drop through the rest of the holiday week. Highs Tuesday will still be above freezing but by Thanksgiving Day, we will see highs only in the 20s to near 30. By Friday, there is a chance for snow, but that is still many days out. We will continue to watch and keep you posted for your holiday travel plans.

FARGO FORECAST:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 30 High: 56

Thursday: Cloudy AM, Clearing PM. Strong Winds G40 mph. Low: 42 High: 44

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Low: 27 High: 46

Saturday: Sunshine. Mild. Low: 32 High: 48

Sunday: Mostly sunny & mild. Low: 31 High: 50

Monday: Slight chance showers. Low: 37 High: 43

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Turning colder. Low 30 High: 38

