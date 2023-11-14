Cooking with Cash Wa
Bemidji Police: Alleged gang rape investigation ‘still very active’

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Detectives continue to follow-up on leads, conduct interviews and process evidence from an alleged gang rape of a young girl in Bemidji in late September.

On Monday, November 13, Police Chief Mike Mastin tells Valley News Live this case is still very active.

The 11-year-old girl reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by several men at a house in Bemidji. She says she was tied up in a room with two other young girls, and four men took turns raping them.

22-year-old Oscar Luna was arrested and charged in Beltrami County with criminal sexual conduct. Twelve others were removed from the home and transferred into custody of Customs and Border Patrol to be processed as illegal immigrants. As of this publication, no one else has been arrested in the case.

Chief Mastin says so far, no other victims have been identified and police continue to encourage anyone with information to come forward.

