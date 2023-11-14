Bemidji Baby Boom: 10 Labor & Delivery Nurses pregnant at the same time

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A group of labor and delivery nurses at Sanford Bemidji is celebrating several special deliveries. 10 nurses were all pregnant at the same time.

One of the nurses, Sierra Wiegman, tells us, “At the time It didn’t occur to me how many people there were. Every time you meet somebody in the hallway, it’d be like ‘oh my gosh did you hear so-and-so is pregnant?’ Everyday it’d be like someone new is pregnant.”

Wiegman is the mother to the youngest of the crew, 6-week-old Emmalee. The oldest of the bunch just turned 8 months. Some of the babies were surprises. Others were a long time coming. One of the nurses tells us she and her husband had been trying for their baby for two and a half years. Working as each others nurses, the group is now bonded much tighter than just coworkers.

Seher Hovestol, mother of 5-month-old Reece, tells us, “It was 100% a support system, constantly talking to each other during pregnancy and even now after pregnancy trying to meet up and talk about sleep schedules, feeding schedules and breast feeding. Supporting each other just like we do at work.”

Abby Sorenson, mother of 6-week-old Bennett, adds, “All of us were like ‘what did you do for morning sickness? Are you able to sleep at night? What did you do to make your back feel better?’ Now its like ‘how long do they sleep at night? No more than two hours? Are they eating this much?’ ”

As for work itself, Sanford has other nurses to cover, but they’ll no doubt be happy when this crew is back. The women say their boss’s response to the pregnancy announcements was eventually “Really? Another one?”

They each get 6 months maternity leave, and the baby boom may just keep on going. Hovestol says at least 5 more nurses are now pregnant, adding “We joke around as soon as everybody would announce they’re pregnant like, ‘oh you drank the water at work.’ People are still drinking the water at work and still getting pregnant.”

