Authorities speculating a meteor causes bright flash, loud boom

BELTRAMI COUNTY, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Officials around Beltrami County are trying to figure out what happened around 6:40, tonight.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says it’s gotten numerous reports of a bright flash in the sky followed by a loud explosion.

The Sheriff says it shook windows, walls and rattled dishes. Deputies and police officers check the area, including power substations and pole transformers.

He tells us there was something of significance that passed through, but they can only speculate it was a meteor, at this point. Agencies and offices will be followed up with tomorrow.

