Arrest made in death of Adam Johnson, Minnesota Native whose throat was cut during hockey game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a hockey player from Minnesota who was gravely injured during a hockey game in the U.K. last month.

South Yorkshire Police said Tuesday a man is being held on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of Adam Johnson. Johnson was playing for the Nottingham Panthers on Oct. 28 when another player’s skate cut his neck. He later died at a hospital.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” South Yorkshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said. “We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

Police said officers have been supporting Johnson’s family through the investigation.

“Adam’s death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world,” Horsfall said. “We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

At the time of his injury, the Panthers called it a “freak accident.”

Johnson, 29, was a native of Hibbing, Minnesota, and played college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs. He had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this month, thousands showed up to the Hibbing Memorial Arena to honor and remember Johnson. He has also been honored by hockey teams across the globe, including the Minnesota Wild.

