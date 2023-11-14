Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County

(MGN)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The 72-year-old driver of the combine was not injured and he is not facing charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Rendering of aquatics facility at proposed sports complex.
Tuesday special election to decide on proposed Grand Forks sports facility
Bemidji Police: Alleged gang rape investigation ‘still very active’
Ogema Elementary School
Classes canceled Tuesday in Ogema following weekend fire - November 13
Michelle Kommer (left) and Cole Kaiser (right)
Grand Marshal and Junior Grand Marshal chosen for Holiday Lights Parade