39-year-old dead after crash with combine in Towner County

TOWNER COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 39-year-old Mississippi man died when the van he was driving hit the header of a combine that was sticking out into his lane Monday around 3:15 p.m.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the combine was westbound on ND 66 near Egeland, while the van was eastbound. The 72-year-old driver of the combine was not injured and he is not facing charges at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

