Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

3 killed, 15 taken to hospital when semi crashes into bus carrying students on Ohio highway, official says

Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students...
Three were killed, 15 were taken to hospital when a semi crashes into a bus carrying students on an Ohio highway, an emergency official says.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Ohio (AP) — A charter bus carrying students from a high school was rear-ended by a semi-truck on an Ohio highway Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 15 others injured, according to an emergency official.

The charter bus was transporting students from a school in eastern Ohio, Licking County Emergency Management Agency Director Sean Grady said. There were a total of 57 people onboard, he said.

The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Interstate 70 West in Licking County, near the Smoke Road underpass. The cause was not immediately known.

The injured were being treated at five hospitals.

Numerous emergency responders were at the scene, and Ohio Department of Transportation cameras from the area showed smoke coming from the crash site. The highway was closed in both directions and numerous traffic delays were being reported.

Mickey Lymon, an investigator with the Licking County Coroner’s Office, said they had been called to the scene, but deferred other questions to the state police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train
Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Police Lights
North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility
Beltrami meteor?
Authorities speculating a meteor causes bright flash, loud boom
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles

Latest News

FILE - A person carries sands bags through water as heavy rains cause streets to flood in...
Worsening warming is hurting people in all regions, US climate assessment shows
Hoeven meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu
Senator Hoeven visits Israel This ad will end in 13 seconds
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021.
A third round of US sanctions against Hamas focuses on the money transfers from Iran to Gaza
Iceland declares state of emergency and more than 3,000 residents are urged to evacuate due to...
Iceland evacuates town and raises aviation alert as concerns rise a volcano may erupt