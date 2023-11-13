Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was transported to a hospital after her and another motorcyclist collided in Ottertail County.

The crash happened just after 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 210 and County Road 29 near Fergus Falls. According to the accident report, two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.

One of the motorcyclists, 64-year-old Sandra Sailor of Alexandria, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Region hospital. The other motorcyclist didn’t report any injuries.

