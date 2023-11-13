Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles

Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.(MGN)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman was transported to a hospital after her and another motorcyclist collided in Ottertail County.

The crash happened just after 3:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 210 and County Road 29 near Fergus Falls. According to the accident report, two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.

One of the motorcyclists, 64-year-old Sandra Sailor of Alexandria, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Lake Region hospital. The other motorcyclist didn’t report any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Pupcakes by Roars
Pupcakes by Roars: Wahpeton 8-year-old starts business to follow dreams
Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
Hornbacher’s issues recall on cantaloupe

Latest News

Katie Richards funeral on Saturday, November 11th in Mayville, ND.
Many remember former UND star Katie Richards at celebration of life
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
Fire crews seen battling grain bin fire in Fergus Falls
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
10:00pm News November 12 - Part 2
recurring recording of Valley News Live at 10:00PM Sunday KX4 - VOD
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening