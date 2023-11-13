Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Waubun Schools canceling Monday classes in Ogema following fire

Students in Ogema will be missing class today after a fire happened at the school over the...
Students in Ogema will be missing class today after a fire happened at the school over the weekend.(Associated Press)
By Zachary Weiand
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGEMA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Ogema will be missing class today after a fire happened at the school over the weekend.

Classes at the Ogema Elementary School, which serves pre-k through 3rd grade, will be canceled Monday, Nov. 13. and the building will remain closed. Students at the Waubun campus will still have regularly scheduled classes.

According to a post on the Waubun Public Schools Facebook page, a fire broke out in the mechanical room of the school Sunday afternoon. While the fire was quickly extinguished, the smoke spread through the building creating an unsafe environment.

It is unclear if classes will resume Tuesday, but the district says they will continue to give updates on the building as they gather more information.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
Hornbacher’s issues recall on cantaloupe
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ben Ness and family at the NDSU game on Saturday, November 11th.
10-year-old boy from Bismarck gets invited to NDSU game

Latest News

EGF PD and Fire departments kicking off their Code 3 for Christmas toy drive
EGF PD and Fire departments kicking off their Code 3 for Christmas toy drive
Transport of electrical transformer closed roads overnight
Transport of electrical transformer closes roads overnight
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) works the sidelines during the first half of an NFL...
Aaron Rodgers tells NBC he targets a mid-December return from torn Achilles tendon