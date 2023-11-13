Waubun Schools canceling Monday classes in Ogema following fire

OGEMA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Students in Ogema will be missing class today after a fire happened at the school over the weekend.

Classes at the Ogema Elementary School, which serves pre-k through 3rd grade, will be canceled Monday, Nov. 13. and the building will remain closed. Students at the Waubun campus will still have regularly scheduled classes.

According to a post on the Waubun Public Schools Facebook page, a fire broke out in the mechanical room of the school Sunday afternoon. While the fire was quickly extinguished, the smoke spread through the building creating an unsafe environment.

It is unclear if classes will resume Tuesday, but the district says they will continue to give updates on the building as they gather more information.

