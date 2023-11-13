Transport of electrical transformer closes roads overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were closed overnight in the metro as crews moved a massive electrical transformer.

The operation started just after 8 p.m. in the 100 Block of 12th Ave. NW in West Fargo, and slowly made its way to the 4400 Block of 32nd Ave. S in Fargo.

Local law enforcement assisted with traffic control by closing road along the route due to the slow moving nature of the transport.

Roads are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. this morning.

