Transport of electrical transformer closes roads overnight
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were closed overnight in the metro as crews moved a massive electrical transformer.
The operation started just after 8 p.m. in the 100 Block of 12th Ave. NW in West Fargo, and slowly made its way to the 4400 Block of 32nd Ave. S in Fargo.
Local law enforcement assisted with traffic control by closing road along the route due to the slow moving nature of the transport.
Roads are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. this morning.
