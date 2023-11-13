Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

‘Tiny Pretty Things’ actor reveals brain cancer diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he...
Barton Cowperthwaite, the star of Netflix’s "Tiny Pretty Things," wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.(Source: Instagram|@bartonc/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Barton Cowperthwaite said he has Stage 2 brain cancer.

The star of Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” wrote on Instagram that he has a brain tumor the size of a lemon.

It was discovered after he suffered “several seizures.” According to the actor, surgery is the only option.

He said he’s scheduled for it in the next week or so, pending second opinions from other doctors.

Cowperthwaite said he should be back to normal after that procedure and rehab.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
Hornbacher’s issues recall on cantaloupe
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ben Ness and family at the NDSU game on Saturday, November 11th.
10-year-old boy from Bismarck gets invited to NDSU game

Latest News

FILE - Workers and family members take part in a 15-city walkout to demand $15 per hour wages...
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are pushing back
FILE - AAA says it is going to be the busiest Thanksgiving in several years.
Thanksgiving travel to break records, AAA says
FILE - A secret service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York. Secret Service agents protecting...
Secret Service agents protecting Biden’s granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics stranded