Senator Hoeven visits Israel

Hoeven meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu
Hoeven meeting Prime Minister Netanyahu(Courtesy of Hoeven’s office)
By Justin Gick
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the weekend, Senator John Hoeven traveled to Israel as part of a bipartisan and bicameral group of lawmakers in support of Israel.

During his visit to Tel Aviv, Hoeven took the time to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and with families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas.

Hoeven says this has clearly been a terrible attack by Hamas, and the United States needs to help Israel defeat the terrorist group. He says this is not only vital for Israel, but for the United States and for the world.

“It’s Hamas and other terrorist organizations like the rebels, the Hezbollah. Behind all of them is Iran and we have to be very clear-eyed about dealing with Iran. That means severe sanctions and also making it clear to Iran that we will defend ourselves and our allies,” said Hoeven.

While meeting with the Prime Minister, Hoeven and members of the delegation presented him with a signed copy of a resolution in support of Israel that passed the Senate unanimously last month.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

