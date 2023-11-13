Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility

By Jourden Redmond
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman has died after a suicide attempt at the Lake Region Correctional Facility.

Authorities say on November 8th a 35-year-old woman had attempted suicide and later died on November 10th due to injuries she sustained during the attempt.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation along with the North Dakota Department of corrections.

Officials say more information will be available when the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Hornbacher's in West Fargo.
Hornbacher’s issues recall on cantaloupe
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Ben Ness and family at the NDSU game on Saturday, November 11th.
10-year-old boy from Bismarck gets invited to NDSU game

Latest News

Jordan Allan Austermiller
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
St. Michael man convicted of murder and arson in teen’s death
Valley News Live at Noon on KX4
Authorities still searching for answers in missing person case from Wadena
Cody James Belgarde, 36
St. Michael man convicted of murder and arson in teen’s death