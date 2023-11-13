North Dakota BCI investigating inmate suicide at Lake Region Correctional Facility

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman has died after a suicide attempt at the Lake Region Correctional Facility.

Authorities say on November 8th a 35-year-old woman had attempted suicide and later died on November 10th due to injuries she sustained during the attempt.

Officials say the incident is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Bureau of Investigation along with the North Dakota Department of corrections.

Officials say more information will be available when the investigation is complete.

