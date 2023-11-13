Cooking with Cash Wa
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge

Jordan Allan Austermiller
Jordan Allan Austermiller(Cass)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A West Fargo man was arrested after a neighborhood dispute over the weekend. West Fargo Police were called to a home just after midnight on November 11 after a man reported his neighbor pointed a gun at him.

According to court documents, the caller said he has had issues with his neighbor, Jordan Austermiller, for a while. He says a fencing company came and put fence flags up around his property line, but when he returned to the house later the flags had all been pulled out of the ground and put in the middle of his lawn.

The homeowner told police he took the flags and put them between Austermiller’s screen door and front door, and walked back to his house.

A short time later, the man says Austermiller showed up at his house with the flags in one hand and a black handgun in the other, court documents state. He says Austermiller threw the flags inside the house, the man quickly shut the door and locked it before going downstairs and calling police.

Austermiller was detained for questioning and court documents say he admitted to police that he went to his neighbors house with the fence flags, but denied having a gun. He also told officers that he has surveillance video of his neighbor trying to break into his house and vandalizing his truck, but, according to court records, he would not show the video to officers when they asked to see it.

Officers also took statements from the victim’s friend and Austermiller’s wife. She told officers that Austermiller grabbed a handgun from a safe before going to the neighbor’s house. She turned the gun over to officers and Jordan Austermiller was arrested for terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

