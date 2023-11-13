Many remember former UND star Katie Richards at celebration of life

MAYVILLE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend was a somber one of remembrance, as several individuals celebrated the life of Katie Richards, who many considered a basketball legend in the state of North Dakota.

Thousands came from all over the state to Mayville on Saturday afternoon, to pay respects to Richards’ and her family after she passed away tragically on November 2nd.

Jamie Holmquist played with Richards for several years and looked back fondly of her support.

“She helped anybody... There’s nothing that she wouldn’t do,” Holmquist said. “She’s a North Dakota legend, this doesn’t surprise me, this outpour of love, because that’s what Katie was, and for us to show up for her, when she showed up for us for so many years, it’s easy to do.”

Many sharing stories of Richards’ fierceness, and competitiveness on, and off the court.

“She was one of those types of people that you want on your team, and not playing against, she was the ultimate competitor, and she always found a way to win,” Holmquist said.

Her father shared her unwavering positive outlook on life.

“When things didn’t go quite right, or you were feeling sorry for yourself, she’d say ‘be better’, and she used that a lot, and she meant it a lot,” Richards’ father said.

And be better is a testament that has stood the test of time since the 90s, until present day for those closest to Richards.

“She always just said, be better we have to be better people, we have to do better, and we’ll have to try now,” Kami Danner, who used to play with Richards said.

You can watch a touching tribute from Valley News Live’s very own Sophia Richards on our website as she speaks about who her aunt was.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.