Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Man accused in case of luring minors enters Alford plea

Njos mugshot
Njos mugshot(Cass County Jail)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man charged with luring minors by computer changed his plea in Cass County Court on Monday.

Robby Njos, 51, of Fargo pleaded not guilty in May. According to court documents, he entered an Alford plea on November 13, which is a type of guilty plea where the defendant doesn’t admit to the crime, but realizes there is enough evidence to be convicted.

Court documents say investigators were alerted in November 2022 about text messages Njos allegedly sent to a teen boy previously. Documents say the boy came forward because there were rumors there had been inappropriate texts and photos sent to other teens.

Police say Njos drove his pick-up into the pedestrian bridge on I-94 back in January after being served with an arrest warrant earlier that day.

According to court records, Njos is sentenced to five years in prison, and must first serve 28 months with credit for 9 days already spent in jail. He is also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin
File photo of police lights.
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening
Fire crews Sunday evening battled a massive fire that engulfed a grain bin in Fergus Falls.
Fire crews seen battling grain bin fire in Fergus Falls
Two motorcycles were traveling eastbound on Highway 210 when they hit each other.
Woman transported to hospital after crash involving two motorcycles
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00PM Weather - November 13
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
Neighbor dispute lands one in jail facing terrorizing charge
Valley News Live at 5:00PM On KVLY
5:00PM News Part 2 - November 13
Valley News Live at 4pm
4:00PM News November 13 - Part 1