Man accused in case of luring minors enters Alford plea

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man charged with luring minors by computer changed his plea in Cass County Court on Monday.

Robby Njos, 51, of Fargo pleaded not guilty in May. According to court documents, he entered an Alford plea on November 13, which is a type of guilty plea where the defendant doesn’t admit to the crime, but realizes there is enough evidence to be convicted.

Court documents say investigators were alerted in November 2022 about text messages Njos allegedly sent to a teen boy previously. Documents say the boy came forward because there were rumors there had been inappropriate texts and photos sent to other teens.

Police say Njos drove his pick-up into the pedestrian bridge on I-94 back in January after being served with an arrest warrant earlier that day.

According to court records, Njos is sentenced to five years in prison, and must first serve 28 months with credit for 9 days already spent in jail. He is also ordered to serve five years of supervised probation and must register as a sex offender.

