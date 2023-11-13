Cooking with Cash Wa
Kicking off a Warm Week!

Above Average Temps Continue
By Lisa Green
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY: Monday won’t be quite as warm or sunny, but our winds ease up a little to start the day, and our temperatures will still be well above average for mid-November. We can expect a sunny start before clouds move into the region from southwest to northeast. From that point, we’ll see a partly cloudy afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 40s to middle 50s with an expected high of 53 in Fargo. Winds will be out of the southeast with gusts into the lower to middle 20s in the James River Valley and Devils Lake Basin. Farther east, winds will be breezy, but not quite as strong. Up and down the valley along with northern Minnesota will see winds gusting to 20 mph. By evening, gusts will be nearing 40 mph

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks to be the warmest day for the remainder of the week, and because our winds will not be as strong as what we have experienced on Sunday, Tuesday should feel even more pleasant. We can expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s in most locations with a high of 58 expected in Fargo. Tuesday will bring more a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with most towns reaching highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We’ll see more sun than clouds with a light breeze. All-in-all, it should be another comfortable day!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be dry for most locations if not the entire area. The only chance for precipitation will be found in our extreme northern locations of North Dakota and Minnesota as a passing weak wave of energy will bring a small chance of showers later in the day on Thursday. Otherwise, both Thursday and Friday will be generally nice with highs in the middle 40s to lower 50s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday will bring more sunshine than Thursday will Thursday will be slightly warmer.

Have a wonderful Monday!

FARGO FORECAST:

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 30 High: 53

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 42 High: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 38 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A bit cooler. Low: 30 High: 49

Saturday: Sunshine. Low: 32 High: 48

Sunday: Increasing clouds w/ chance showers. Low: 34 High: 50

