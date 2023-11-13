Cooking with Cash Wa
Girl riding horse air-lifted after crash with train

(Source: KUSA via CNN)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A girl was air-lifted to a hospital in Fargo after being hit by a train while riding a horse in Richland County, North Dakota.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about an injury accident around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, November 12. The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided at the railroad crossing.

It happened along 88th Street, just east of 165th Avenue, which is about 3 miles southeast of Mantador and about 10 miles north of Hankinson.

The girl was flown to a Fargo hospital by Sanford AirMed and her injuries are not known at this time. The horse died at the scene. The train’s personnel were not hurt and the train was not damaged during the crash.

The Mantador Fire Department, Hankinson Ambulance, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Ambulance and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

