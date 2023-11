FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are currently battling a grain elevator fire in Fergus Falls.

Eyewitness reports say the fire started around 6:00 p.m., Sunday evening.

It’s unsure at this time what caused the fire, as well as if there are any injuries.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

