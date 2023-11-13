EGF PD and Fire departments kicking off their Code 3 for Christmas toy drive

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department along with the Fire Department and iron Pigs motorcycle club are kicking off their 14th annual Code 3 for Christmas toy drive.

The groups say they are currently accepting new toys for children ages infant to 18. Toys can be dropped off in the lobbies of the police and fire departments. Cash donations are also being accepted.

All toys will be donated to families in need of gifts for their kids this Christmas.

Gifts will be handed out on December 9 from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the East Grand Forks High School.

