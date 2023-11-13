Cooking with Cash-Wa - Homemade Chicken Nuggets

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Homemade Southwestern Chicken Chunks with Avocado Ranch Servings: 4 / 6 oz

1½ lb. fresh boneless skinless chicken breast (about 4 breasts)

¾ cup buttermilk

1 tsp hot sauce such as Franks (optional)

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

2 pinches black pepper

1 tbsp. mild chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

½ tsp. dried oregano leaves

¼ tsp. granulated garlic

¼ tsp. granulated onion

¼ tsp. chipotle chili powder or cayenne pepper

1-2 quarts of soybean oil for frying

Marinate Chicken: Cut chicken breast into 2″ pieces. Transfer to a container with lid. Add the buttermilk and hot sauce if using. Toss the chicken to coat. Allow the chicken to marinate for at least 2 hrs. and up to 24 hrs. I usually do this step the night before I intend to cook the chicken.

Breading the Chicken: Mix the flour, salt, pepper, and the remaining spices in a 9″x13″ baking dish or similar type of container. Using tongs, transfer 4-6 pieces of the marinated chicken into the flour mixture. Move the chicken around in the flour mixture to make sure it is evenly coated. Repeat with the remaining pieces of chicken. If you prefer a “fritter” style coating, place the chicken back into the buttermilk mixture and repeat the process.

Frying the Chicken: Heat soybean oil in a Dutch oven or electric deep fryer to 350 degrees F.

NOTE: It is best to cook the chicken in smaller batches to keep your oil from overflowing and cooling down too fast.

In batches, shake off excess flour using a basket sieve or the basket of the fryer. Slowly and carefully lower the chicken into the hot oil. Jiggle the basket a bit to loosen and separate the chicken. Deep fry the chicken until it reaches 165 degrees F internal temperature, about 5-8 minutes. Turn the chicken out onto a paper bag or a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

