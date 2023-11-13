Cooking with Cash Wa
Authorities still searching for answers in missing person case from Wadena

Carla Anderson
Carla Anderson(Wadena, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - 36 years later and authorities are still searching for information on the disappearance of a Wadena, MN woman.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Carla Anderson was dropped of at her apartment in Wadena on Nov. 13, 1987 and never seen again. Authorities say Anderson was dropped off by her mother and step-father after dinner celebrating Anderson recently being named employee of the month.

Authorities say her purse and other belongings were left at her apartment. Officials suspect foul play in her disappearance.

At the time of the initial report, Anderson was 5′, 80 lbs and had blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Right now she would be 59 years old.

If you have any information on the case, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or the Wadena Police Dept. at 218-631-7700.

