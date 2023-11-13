Above Average Temperatures Continue

TONIGHT: Our mainly sunny, mild Monday will transition to a cool, pleasant evening. We will see an increase in winds overnight as we’ll see a sustained wind from the SSE at 10 to 20 mph, with wind gusts as high as 32 mph in Fargo. Those SSE winds will keep overnight lows on the mild side with most landing in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY - WEDNESDAY: Tuesday looks to be the warmest day for the remainder of the week, and because our winds will not be as strong as what we have experienced on Sunday, Tuesday should feel even more pleasant. We can expect afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s in most locations with a high of 58 expected in Fargo. Tuesday will bring more a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with most towns reaching highs in the upper 40s to middle 50s. We’ll see more sun than clouds with a light breeze. All-in-all, it should be another comfortable day!

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Thursday and Friday will be dry for most locations if not the entire area. The only chance for precipitation will be found in our extreme northern locations of North Dakota and Minnesota as a passing weak wave of energy will bring a small chance of showers on Thursday. Otherwise, both Thursday and Friday will be generally nice with highs in the lower 40s on Thursday to lower 50s on Friday under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Friday will bring more sunshine than Thursday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

FARGO FORECAST:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 42 High: 58

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 42 High: 44

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A bit cooler. Low: 27 High: 49

Saturday: Sunshine. Low: 32 High: 48

Sunday: Increasing clouds w/ chance showers. Low: 34 High: 50

Monday: Chance showers early. Low: 37 High: 43

