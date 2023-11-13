10-year-old boy from Bismarck gets invited to NDSU game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - This weekend was special one for a family from Bismarck.

Ben Ness went semi-viral earlier this week due to his unique school pictures.

The 10-year-old was seen showing his love for bison football for the last four years worth of school picture days.

“It was kind of a fluke how it all happened,” Sara Ness, Ben’s mom said.

She said that he accidently wore it two years in a row, and by the time the third year arrived, they thought it would be a funny joke. But the joke grew even more when the shirt fit for a fourth year.

Sara posted the picture on Facebook for some light hearted fun.

“There’s a lot of negative news nowadays and so I think people are just looking for something that’s going to make them smile, and Ben for sure can do that.”

And smiles were shared all through out the state. Including from the president of NDSU himself.

“Kind of everybody knows about it, he’s the big celebrity here,” NDSU President David Cook said.

Cook said once he heard about Ben and the fact that he had never been to a game before, he knew he needed to invite him and his family to experience Bison Nation once and for all.

“[He’s] just a young kid having a lot of fun. Loves the bison. Nothing more than that,” Cook said. “We’re excited to have he and his family here.”

Ben and his family are still reeling over the invite.

“We’re just grateful for the generosity from the president and the NDSU staff,” Sara said.

And to make the day even better, the team invited ben on to the field before the game.

“I get to run the ball on to the field with the mascot,” Ben said. “I was really excited and wanted to go right away.”

Ben said that he’s been a Bison fan his whole life, and after this weekend, he’s already planning on attending college there.

