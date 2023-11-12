Cooking with Cash Wa
Hornbacher’s issues recall on cantaloupe

Hornbacher's in West Fargo. (KVLY)
Hornbacher's in West Fargo. (KVLY)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hornbacher’s sent out a notice to costumers through email on Saturday letting them know of a recall.

The email said: “We have been notified by our supplier that recent shipments of Malichita brand cantaloupe have been recalled due to concerns about potential Salmonella contamination. Some of the product received was sold as whole cantaloupes within our Produce Departments at all Hornbacher’s locations and others may have been processed in-store into cut cantaloupe at the following locations:

  • Osgood – 4151 45th Street S, Fargo, ND
  • West Fargo – 2050 Sheyenne Street, West Fargo, ND
  • Moorhead – 101 – 11th Street S, Moorhead, MN
  • Express – 1433 S University Dr, Fargo, ND
  • Village West – 4101 – 13th Ave S, Fargo, ND
  • Azool – 950 – 40th Ave S, Moorhead, MN

To date, the supplier has not received any reports of illness.  Out of an abundance of caution, we have pulled all potentially affected processed cantaloupe from these stores and ask that if you have purchased whole melons or cut cantaloupe from these locations that you discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.”

