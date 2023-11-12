Cooking with Cash Wa
Fargo Police investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Atlanta News First)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is currently investigating two shots fired incidents from Saturday evening.

According to officials, at 9:15 p.m., the FPD received a report from a caller stating they had hear shots fired in the 2400 block of 20th Ave. S. When officers arrived to the location, there were no involved parties on scene.

A search of the property resulted in evidence that shots had been fired. No injuries were reported

There are no suspects at this time. The FPD is continuing to investigate this incident

Police say that then they received a call at 9:37 p.m., the FPD with a report of from a caller stating they had heard shots fired in the 3600 block of 11th St. S. When officers arrived to the location, there were no involved parties on scene.

A search of the property resulted in evidence that shots had been fired. No injuries were reported.

There are no suspects at this time. The FPD is continuing to investigate this incident

