Authorities investigating fatal crash near Grandin

TRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A head-on collision on Interstate 29 just north of Grandin early Sunday, has resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man from Fargo.

North Dakota Highway Patrol received initial reports of a pickup heading north in the southbound lanes around 12:30 a.m. According to a authorities, the crash transpired approximately 15 minutes later, one mile north of Grandin.

The driver of a Ford F-150, whose identity remains undisclosed in the initial report, was confirmed to be a 39-year-old male from Fargo, per the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Meanwhile, a semi-truck, registered in Saskatchewan, was involved in the collision with two occupants on board—a driver and a passenger. neither of the individuals in the semi sustained injuries.

The release of names is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A spokesperson for the state Highway Patrol revealed that alcohol is considered a contributing factor in the accident.

Valley News Live will bring updates as they become available.

