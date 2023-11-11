Clearing tonight in time for Aurora Borealis

THE WEEKEND: The weekend looks relatively nice with a partly cloudy sky on Veterans Day and highs in the mid to upper 30s far north and low to mid 40s south. It will be a little breezy Saturday with southeasterly winds gusting into the 20s. Clouds will be clearing through our Saturday evening, just in time to view the NORTHERN LIGHTS! The KP Index (a measure of the geomagnetic energy) will be around a 6-7 on a 9-point scale. The best viewing time tonight will be between 6pm and midnight. Be sure to check the cloud cover via satellite right from your VNL weather app for your best viewing chance. Clouds work their way back in from the west overnight, and the KP index coincidentally drops overnight as well. We would love to see your Aurora pictures... send them our way right from your VNL weather app or from our website.

As a warm front approaches on Sunday morning, there looks to be some light wintry mix in the northern Valley and into northwestern MN. Watch for slick spots to develop before afternoon melting. Clouds decrease through Sunday afternoon with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s in the southern valley. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 35 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mid-November arrives with above average temperatures! Monday will begin with lows in the 20s to low 30s but the afternoon warms nicely into the 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues and the warmth arrives Tuesday as high temperatures warm well above average in the 50s to near 60! Southwesterly winds both Monday and Tuesday will be gusting into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday due to a cool-front passage, but temperatures will still be above average in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wednesday and Friday will be dry, but there is a chance for some light wintry mix north on Thursday.

FARGO FORECAST:

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with gusty SW winds. Low: 29 High: 55

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 43 High: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 37 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A bit cooler. Low: 35 High: 47

Saturday: Sunshine. Low: 33 High: 43

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 32 High: 44

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.