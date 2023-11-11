Pupcakes by Roars: Wahpeton 8-year-old starts business to follow dreams

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With third grade and a small business cooking, Aurora Allison has been extremely busy: mixing, baking, frosting and packaging

She started Pupcakes by Roars three months ago, combining her favorite things.

“I love dogs and I really like baking,” says Aurora.

She’s selling her pupcakes to dog owners around the area. “It’s been a long process,” she says.

But she’s got some help!

“About 7 people,” she says.

Even if she’s a tough boss... “I don’t pay them, but they still work!” says Aurora.

Her reviews are great, with around 300 happy customers.

“We’ve had photos and videos of their dogs eating them. One person’s dog doesn’t really like treats. He had a pupcake and tried to eat the liner,” she says.

Especially from her own pup & best friend, Ninja. He’s 12-years-old.

“He’ll just gobble it up and run by. I don’t even think he tastes. Maybe that’s why he likes them so much,” she says.

The in-house taste-tester is necessary to perfect her tasty treats, to follow the dream that started Pupcakes by Roars.

“I wanted to go to a Taylor Swift concert,” she says. That dream has come true, thanks to her new business! She’s going to the Indianapolis stop on Swift’s tour next fall.

“It’s going to be a long drive though. That’s for sure,” says Aurora.

She’s not done dreaming after the concert. She wants to treat those she loves, like her dad, by taking him to an NFL game.

But it may also turn out to be a Taylor Swift show.

“Chiefs and Vikings game, we’ll go. That’s the tickets we’re booking, not matter what. If she’s there we’re going to go to her seats. We’re going to bring bracelets,” she says.

As for her future in baking, she’s going to keep it up.

“Then, I have more business!” she says.

Aurora donates 50 ¢ from every pupcake sale to the K-9 unit at the Wahpeton Police Department.

