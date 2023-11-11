Nearly 150,000 uncashed rebate checks set to expire this month

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of uncashed rebate checks are set to expire this month, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Around 150,000 paper checks sent in September are expected to hit the 60-day expiration point and will need to be reissued.

The department says some reasons for the checks not being cashed include people returning the check due to personal beliefs, not having an updated address and people destroying the check under the belief it was junk mail or fake.

Reissued checks will go out in two batches, one in mid-November and the other in the first week of December.

The state says the reissues are not the last opportunity for eligible Minnesotans to receive the rebate and it will continue to provide outreach to taxpayers who have not yet claimed the payment.

More than 2 million Minnesotans received direct deposits or paper checks from the state.

Eligibility for the rebates was based on income. Those making $75,000 or less were sent a one-time payment of $260. Couples making $150,000 or less got $520, and parents in those income brackets got another $260 per child, for up to three kids — with the maximum possible credit totaling $1,300.

