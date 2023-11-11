Fargo Police warn of possible rise in car thefts ahead of winter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are warning, now is the time they typically see an increase in car thefts.

The crime has been on the rise nationwide. The latest FBI data shows vehicle thefts rose 11 percent last year, with nearly 1 million vehicles stolen.

So far this year, 419 cars have been reported stolen in Fargo alone.

“As cold weather starts to hit us, it starts to happen more,” Fargo Police Criminal Investigations Division Capt. Bill Ahlfeldt said. “I haven’t noticed an uptick, but I would not be surprised to see an uptick.”

Capt. Ahlfeldt says there are a number of issues that lead to this kind of crime. However, a large portion of them are due to people leaving their vehicles unlocked, running or with keys inside.

“As tempting as it is in the winter, to go out and start your car up and leave it running, don’t do that,” he adds.

If your car is stolen, call police right away. If you happen to see it being stolen, try to get a good description of the suspect and where they’re headed. An officer will come out and take a report.

“People steal vehicles, many times, to commit crimes and to go undetected,” Capt. Ahlfeldt says. “In all seriousness, often times people in stolen vehicles flee law enforcement and sometimes those fleeing vehicles create crashes.”

That’s why Fargo Police actively search for your stolen cars. Of those 419 stolen vehicles, Fargo Police have recovered 350 of them.

“That’s a pretty good chance your vehicle will be recovered, but it’s not a guarantee,” Capt. Ahlfeldt says.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.