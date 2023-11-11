Warm, Windy, Sunny Sunday

As a warm front approaches on Sunday morning, there looks to be some light wintry mix in the northern Valley and into northwestern MN. Watch for slick spots to develop before afternoon melting. Clouds decrease through Sunday afternoon with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s in the southern valley. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 35 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mid-November arrives with above average temperatures! Monday will begin with lows in the 20s to low 30s but the afternoon warms nicely into the 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues and the warmth arrives Tuesday as high temperatures warm well above average in the 50s to near 60! Southwesterly winds both Monday and Tuesday will be gusting into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday due to a cool-front passage, but temperatures will still be above average in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wednesday and Friday will be dry, but there is a chance for some light wintry mix north on Thursday.

FARGO FORECAST:

Sunday: Decreasing clouds with gusty SW winds. Low: 29 High: 55

Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 43 High: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 37 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A bit cooler. Low: 35 High: 47

Saturday: Sunshine. Low: 33 High: 43

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Low: 32 High: 44

