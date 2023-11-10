White Earth Police Department seizes 49,249 units of suspected controlled substances

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The White Earth Police Departments says they seized approximately 49,249 dosing units of suspected controlled substances between July 1, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

Officials say they seized 2.1 grams of Cocaine, 150 Fentanyl pills, 98.59 grams of Fentanyl/Heroin Powder, 12.8 Grams of Methamphetamine, 44 other pills, and 4,617.49 Grams of Unknown Substance/ Marijuana.

Officials say one tenth of a gram or one pill is considered to be approximately one “dosing unit.”

White Earth PD says they have seen Xylazine mixed with Fentanyl also known as “Tranq” seized on the reservation. They say large amounts have also been seized coming to the reservation.

Officials say there is no known way to bring someone back from if they are overdosing on Xylazine.

If you are looking to get help you are asked to contact the White Earth Behavioral Health or police.

Authorities are encouraging the public to utilize their dispatch center and tip lines to report and criminal activity in the community.

Anyone with information about any ongoing case or narcotics trafficking should contact the White Earth PD at 218-983-3281.

