Welcomed Warmup into the Weekend

THIS EVENING: It’s been a cool, but quiet day across the Valley. Aside from a few flurries, we have just seen overcast skies. Winds have been lighter as well. Temperatures just a bit below average with highs ranging from the low 30s in the far northern Valley and northern MN to the mid and upper 30s for the southern Valley and southeast ND.

After sunset - which is now before 5pm for most - clouds start to gradually clear. Partial clearing continues overnight and low temperatures by tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: The weekend looks relatively nice with a partly cloudy sky on Veterans Day and highs in the mid to upper 30s far north and low to mid 40s south. It will be a little breezy Saturday with southeasterly winds gusting into the 20s. Clouds decrease on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s in the southern valley. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 35 mph. As a warm front approaches on Sunday morning, there looks to be some light wintry mix in the northern Valley and into northwestern MN. Watch for slick spots to develop before afternoon melting.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

MONDAY - TUESDAY: Mid-November arrives with above average temperatures! Monday will begin with lows in the 20s to low 30s but the afternoon warms nicely into the 40s and low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine continues and the warmth arrives Tuesday as high temperatures warm well above average in the 50s to near 60! Southwesterly winds both Monday and Tuesday will be gusting into the 20s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: Wednesday will be cooler than Tuesday due to a cool-front passage, but temperatures will still be above average in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wednesday and Friday will be dry, but there is a chance for some light wintry mix north on Thursday.

FARGO FORECAST:

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 45

Sunday: A few clouds with gusty SW winds. Low: 33 High: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Low: 43 High: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37 High: 52

Friday: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. Low: 35 High: 47.

