The wait is over; Fargo North Spartans win first state title since 2000

Fargo North
Fargo North(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After one of the most dominant regular seasons in school history, the Fargo North Spartans finished it just as strong, winning their first state title in 23 years.

The Spartans with a dominant display in the title game as well, 31-6 the final from the Fargodome.

This caps off an unbeaten season for the AA champs, finishing the year at 12-0, outscoring their opponents 480-171 throughout the year.

Peder Haugo, who had a ridiculous senior year for the Spartans and is set to join North Dakota State next Fall, was named the class AA Player of the Year.

This also marks the end of a remarkable run from Grand Forks Central.

The Knights, who overcame a 1-3 start to the season, went on a Cinderella run as the seventh seed of the tournament.

It was their first state title appearance in 18 years.

