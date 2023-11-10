Quick-thinking homeowner minimizes house fire damage

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner is thankful fire damage isn’t worse after an electrical fire in their bathroom.

Crews were called to the 6400 block of 56th Ave. S. for reports of a fire around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Authorities on scene say an electrical fire in the bathroom set of smoke alarms in the home, and the homeowner quickly worked to put out the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were already put out, but crews cut back the sheetrock to ensure the electrical fire didn’t spread or damage other utilities.

Damage is estimated around $5,000 for the home. No one was hurt.

