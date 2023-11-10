Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Quick-thinking homeowner minimizes house fire damage

Crews on scene in the 6400 block of 56th Ave. S. in Fargo.
Crews on scene in the 6400 block of 56th Ave. S. in Fargo.(VNL staff)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One homeowner is thankful fire damage isn’t worse after an electrical fire in their bathroom.

Crews were called to the 6400 block of 56th Ave. S. for reports of a fire around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10.

Authorities on scene say an electrical fire in the bathroom set of smoke alarms in the home, and the homeowner quickly worked to put out the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were already put out, but crews cut back the sheetrock to ensure the electrical fire didn’t spread or damage other utilities.

Damage is estimated around $5,000 for the home. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
Woman facing drug, child endangerment charges after drug sting
A Moorhead man is in custody after threatening someone with a gun and fleeing the scene.
One man in custody after assault in Moorhead
File photo of police lights.
Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue
NDSU logo
NDSU covering tuition costs for eligible students
Investigation underway after a Cass County Jail inmate in “deteriorating” condition is brought to the hospital

Latest News

Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News Part 1 - November 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Sports- November 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM Weather - November 9
Valley News Live at 10:00PM KVLY - VOD
10:00PM News Part 2 - November 9