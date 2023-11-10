North Prairie wins 9-Man state title

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In their second ever Dakota Bowl appearance, the North Prairie Cougars now stand atop the 9-man ranks.

North Prairie with a 16-8 win over the South Border Mustangs, who were making their first appearance in the state title game, to claim that state title.

“This is stuff we’ve dreamed about since we were little kids.” Senior running back Blake Mattson told us postgame. “There’s just nothing better.”

This contest was just as close as it’s 8-point difference would indicate, with South Border opening the scoring in the first quarter.

We were tied at 8 at halftime before the wildcats found the endzone yet again in the third quarter.

It all came down to the very last play, South Border lining up on the goalline looking for one more snap, but the clock his zero before they could snap the ball.

It was a revenge tour of sorts for the Cougars, who fell to the eventual state champion New Salem Almont in the playoffs last season.

“Since this day last year, we knew we were going to go on a warpath and go to the state championship.” Senior Lineman Nate Tastad said. “I knew this team could do it. So many great guys on this team. Great coaches. Great community. It’s been great.”

It’s the first state title for the Rolette, Rolla, and Wolford co-op tea

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.