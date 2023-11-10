Minnesota unveils more than 2,100 public state flag submissions

ST. PAUL (Valley News Live) - The search for a new state flag continued in Minnesota with the release of more than 2,100 public submissions.

The current flag has been in operation for more than 50 years, but this past spring, the state legislature voted to create a new one.

“It’s very busy. Have you ever looked at that seal and what’s on it? [I guess] what isn’t on this seal? Right?” said Anita Gaul, Vice Chair of the State Emblem Redesign Commission.

Gaul and more than a dozen others now have the task of sifting through the creative submissions, which you can find here.

“I think a lot of us felt like we were gonna get maybe 1000, maybe 1,200 [submissions]. But to have, you know, nearly 2,200 flag submissions, and about 400 seal submissions... I think this exceeded even our wildest expectations,” she said.

The commission will also assign a new state seal.

According to Secretary of State Steve Simon, the goal is to capture the state of Minnesota in a way that reaches everyone in the Gopher State.

“These symbols are meant to represent all of us. The very reason we’re here, the reason we’re doing this, and picking a new state flag and a new state seal, is the legislature made a determination that the existing state flag and seal weren’t as unifying or cohesive as they could or should be,” said Simon

Simon said he was blown away by the creativity in the submissions.

“I just am really, really impressed with the submissions that we got. I can say for sure that there is a flag in that pile of submissions,” he said.

There’s a long way to go before that finalist is chosen.

A team of 13 people will first pick 25 of their favorite designs each. They’ll then come together to further narrow things down.

“From there we choose from that pool of semi-finalists our top five. We have to hammer out that day, the top five seal finalists and the top five flag finalists,” said Gaul.

Public comment is not only welcome but encouraged.

“This is all of Minnesota’s project. Let’s all do this together. We need your help,” she said.

Once the final five are unveiled, the commission will pick a winner based on public opinion.

