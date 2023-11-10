Minnesota tree chosen for the Vice President’s residence

SANDSTONE, Minn. — Christmas time is near, and a Minnesota fir tree is about to make a long holiday trek to the Vice President’s residence in Washington, D.C.

Happy Land Tree Farms, a family business located near Sandstone, Minn., was selected to provide the Christmas tree for VP Kamala Harris’ official residence.

Growers say the tree is a 10-foot Fraser fir that took 13 long years to grow. In a press release, Happy Land Tree Farms said they chose the tree based on its excellent needle retention, color, ability to hold ornaments and a fresh Christmas tree scent.

This is the first time that a Minnesota grower will provide the official V.P. tree. Happy Land Tree Farms landed the spot after winning the 2023 Reserve Champion Grower award at the National Christmas Tree and Wreath Contest.

