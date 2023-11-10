Lingering Snow Showers This Morning

FRIDAY: Lingering flakes this morning. By daybreak, lows dip into the upper 20s to low 30, so roads and sidewalks that are wet from Thursday’s snow showers may become icy. A quieter day and cooler highs with highs in the middle to upper 30s and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Less wind!

THIS WEEKEND: The weekend looks very nice with a mostly sunny sky on Veterans Day and highs in the low to middle 40s. It will be a little breezy Saturday with southeasterly winds gusting into the 20s. Sunshine again on Sunday with warmer highs in the upper 40s and even some mid 50s. It will be a warmer southwesterly flow Sunday as gusts approach 25 mph.

FARGO FORECAST:

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Low: 29 High: 37

Saturday (Veteran’s Day): Mostly sunny. Breezy. Low: 27 High: 43

Sunday: A few clouds with breezy winds. Low: 33 High: 55

Monday: Mostly sunny. Low: 32 High: 54

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 39 High: 58

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 36 High: 54

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 37 High: 52

