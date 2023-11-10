Cooking with Cash Wa
Kindred Vikings win second state title in three seasons

Kindred celebrates with their newest state title
Kindred celebrates with their newest state title(kvly)
By Devin Fry
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It hasn’t been a long time since the Kindred Vikings finished the season at the top of their class, but it doesn’t make the win any less sweet.

The Vikings with a dominant effort over Dickinson Trinity in the Class A title game, 36-7 the final from the Fargodome.

Kindred quarterback Jake Starcevic, a transfer from Thompson, put on a show in his first trip to the Dome. He finished with over 100 yards on the ground, two rushing touchdowns, and a pick six from the safety position.

This dominant display is nothing new for the Vikings, who finished the year at 12-0. Their closest game of the season was their two-point win over Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich in the state semifinals. Every other game was a two-score win for the Vikings, with 10 of their contests decided by double-digits.

“We kind of kept a chip on our shoulder, wanted us to prove why we’re the best.” Starcevic said postgame, “This year we did a great job, kept the main thing the main thing week by week. Just a crazy season. Amazing season.”

This group of seniors now get to add another state title to their resume as their high school career comes to a close, ending their high school playing days on a high note.

“It just felt great to do it again with these guys.” Senior lineman and Minnesota Gopher commit Riley Sunram said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them with how we worked all year for this. We wanted to get back here, we did, and we won. Just no better feeling.”

This marks the largest margin of victory in the Class A title game in over a decade, since Hazen’s 55-28 win back in 2012.

