Killers of the Flower Moon showcases actor from New Town

(Left) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., in front of a...
(Left) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., in front of a showing of the film. (Right) Chance Rush, "Killers of the Flower Moon" actor from New Town, N.D., with Leonardo DiCaprio(Chance Rush)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For action-filled western movie lovers, the film “Killers of the Flower Moon” showcases a North Dakota actor, and it’s airing at Grand Theatres right now.

The film popped into theatres last month. Chance Rush is from New Town and acted alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in his first major motion picture.

He says this is just the beginning of following his dream, especially since the writers’ strike is over, and he is proud to represent Native Americans along the way.

“One thing that we kind of live by upon MHA is home of champions, and you know I really take that to heart and in everything that I do, I always want to be the best at. It really means a lot to me to be the best that I can be, coming from where I come from,” said Chance Rush, actor.

The film has been cashing in at the box office and the theater.

“Well, we’ve had a lot of good feedback,” said Russell Fix, Grand Theaters manager.

He says in the Bismarck area, Western films trend well and it’s been a while since they’ve featured a good one.

“I really do appreciate about, you know, coming from New Town and the Fort Worth Indian Reservation. They’ve always been supportive of their tribal members and I know that they support me,” said Rush.

Grand Theatres shows it at varying times. The runtime is around three and a half hours.

It will play at the Grand for several more weeks.

The film review service, Rotten Tomatoes, rated it at 93 percent.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

