Homeless man arrested after attempted bank robbery

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A homeless man is in jail, accused of trying to rob a bank Thursday morning. Fargo Police say, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 4500 block of 40th Avenue South.

The caller reported that a man entered the bank, stated “Call police, I’m robbing the bank.” They say he requested $1,000--displayed no weapons-- and went to sit in the lobby.

Kashif Grant, 34, was arrested for robbery (Class C felony) and transported to the Cass County Jail.

Due to the ongoing investigation, FPD says no further details can be released at this time.

