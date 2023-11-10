Cooking with Cash Wa
Mental Health Moment
Valley Living
Fargo Joblist

Homeless man arrested after attempted bank robbery

Kashif Grant
Kashif Grant(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A homeless man is in jail, accused of trying to rob a bank Thursday morning. Fargo Police say, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, officers responded to a report of a bank robbery in the 4500 block of 40th Avenue South.

The caller reported that a man entered the bank, stated “Call police, I’m robbing the bank.” They say he requested $1,000--displayed no weapons-- and went to sit in the lobby.

Kashif Grant, 34, was arrested for robbery (Class C felony) and transported to the Cass County Jail.

Due to the ongoing investigation, FPD says no further details can be released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First-responders on scene of school bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
School bus versus truck crash in West Fargo
Eric Meyer
Fargo man given months to live; benefit set up for wife and kids
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
A Moorhead man is in custody after threatening someone with a gun and fleeing the scene.
One man in custody after assault in Moorhead
File photo of police lights.
Police respond to report of robbery on Northern Pacific Avenue

Latest News

A few of Marwa Jarada's family members killed in the bombing.
NDSU student speaks about family killed in Gaza City
Bill Haase with ND Game and Fish
A dwindling deer population means less deer crashes for North Dakotans
MN State flag design submission
Minnesota unveils more than 2,100 public state flag submissions
Grand Forks Central
Grand Forks Central looking to cap off Cinderella run in the Dakota Bowl