A dwindling deer population means less deer crashes for North Dakotans

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The regular deer hunting season opens statewide tomorrow at noon. North Dakota Game and Fish said our deer population has taken a hit recently. That’s causing an interesting phenomenon even our viewers have noticed.

Normally, viewers call in when people hit deer with their cars. But recently, people have called asking where all the deer are because people haven’t been hitting them with their cars. Game and Fish explains why.

Beth Greff set a common scene here in Bismarck:

“I was driving home. It was about mid-evening,” said Greff.

That’s when she says the fog rolled in.

“It was very hard to see, and out jumped a deer from my right side,” said Greff.

Deer collisions have grown to be commonplace in the Upper Great Plains, even the experts have their run-ins.

“I hit one east of Bismarck probably 10 or 15 years ago. Then, I hit one south of Bismarck,” said Bill Haase, NDGF assistant wildlife division chief.

But Haase said the deer are dwindling.

The shrinking numbers are also reflected in North Dakota Department of Transportation reports. The number of vehicular deer crashes has been trending down since 2020.

Game and Fish said the numbers track with their research.

“I think people are probably hitting less dear on the roadways because there are less dear on the landscape,” said Haase.

Experts said it comes down to three things: habitat, weather and disease.

“Ten years ago, we used to have a significantly higher number of deer. The habitat started to diminish, so their population started to come down. Then, three years ago, we had EHD, which is a disease outbreak that kills whitetail deer. Then, we had that again two years ago. Then, the severe winter. So all of these adding up on each other. And then, the drought in 2020, which has a big impact as well,” said Haase.

Haase said last winter, the storms alone cut the population down by about 50 percent.

That might not be the best news for deer hunters before the opener, but it might just be the best thing you’ve heard if you’re constantly faced with them on your commute.

Haase said the best things you can do to help bolster the deer population— whether you’re a hunter or not— are to plant trees on your open land to provide shelter, call Game and Fish about possibly offering your land to conservation efforts and hope for a mild winter.

