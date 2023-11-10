21 years later, MN college student still missing

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Minnesota are still working to solve the case of a college student gone missing 21 years ago.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Dept. says on Nov. 9, 2002, student Joshua Guimond was last spotted leaving a party at St. John’s University in Collegeville.

Authorities say he left the party around midnight to walk to his campus apartment and was never seen again.

He’s described as about 5′11″, 160 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a grey St. John’s sweatshirt. He has a 4″ scar on his shoulder.

Guimond’s car was found on campus.

If you have any information about this case, you’re urged to call authorities at 320-251-4240.

