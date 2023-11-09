Woman facing drug, child endangerment charges after drug sting

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is facing two felony and two misdemeanor charges after an undercover drug sting operation in Moorhead.

It started back on Aug. 15, 2023 when Moorhead Police received information about someone distributing M30 fentanyl pills in the city. Officers then found an undercover drug informant and arranged a sale with the alleged drug dealer the next day, according to court papers.

Documents say on Aug. 16, the undercover officer got $400 dollars and met with 26-year-old Mystic Olmstead of Moorhead to buy the pills. the pair originally met in one parking lot in a south Moorhead business, then drove to another location where the M30 pills were secured. Authorities later tested the pills and they were positive for fentanyl.

Three other situation like the one above happened between Aug. 20 and Aug. 29 where the officer had cash and met with Olmstead at one location, drove to another, and then secured the fentanyl pills.

In total, the undercover officer spent $3,000 and obtained a total of 187 M30 pills that all tested positive for fentanyl, according to official papers.

During the drug deals, officers also noticed children in the vehicle with Olmstead, resulting in the two misdemeanor charges of child endangerment. Olmstead is also charged with two felony drug sale counts. Records show Olmstead is being held in the Clay County jail on $300,000 bond.

Court documents also say another man, 23-year-old Zachary Roberson, was involved in the sale of the drugs. Roberson was eventually arrested along with his girlfriend, 23-year-old Amy Mendez. Previous Valley News Live reporting on Roberson and Mendez can be found here.

