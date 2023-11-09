‘What if we didn’t have the Fargodome:’ the community weighs in on upcoming Fargodome expansion vote

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

The city of Fargo is less than a month way from a special election vote that will decide next steps for the Fargodome and whether or not it will get funding for renovations and a convention center expansion.

A lot of Fargoans have strong opinions on the idea.

On Dec. 5 the people of Fargo are will vote on a $140-million dollar project that would be funded through a sales tax and lodging tax increase. We did a poll on our Valley News live Facebook page asking if viewers would vote, “yes or no.”

The results had nearly 70% voting “no” and roughly 30% “yes.”

Most of the concerns are centered around the cost and funding of the project.

One viewer commented, “No, they can raise their own money; leave the tax payers out of it.”

Penny Long, who has lived in Fargo her whole life, says, “I will probably vote against it.”

She says she doesn’t want an increase in taxes.

Doug Restemayer, co-chair of the Fargodome Reimagined Committee responds, “I guess I’d challenge people to say, well what if we didn’t have the Fargodome, if we looked back and we said no 31 years ago, what would our community look like without that?”

He adds, “We’ve had the Fargodome for 31 years and I don’t know too many facilities that after 31 years don’t need a little upgrade and facelift.”

Some agree that for the Fargodome, it’s just time to make improvements.

“It’s definitely something that’s needed especially since the Fargodome is such an older building at this point and it really is an iconic staple of Fargo and it just kind of needs that Fargo TLC,” says Kat Gerlach in downtown Fargo.

Long-time resident of Fargo, Paul Sorum, says he’s voting “yes” in the upcoming special election.

He says, “It’s hard to imagine Fargo without the Fargodome, maybe we take it for granted somewhat, but these buildings don’t last forever. It’s 30 years old and it needs some renovation.”

Sorum admits, “I mean I’m not a big supporter of tax increases,” but he adds, “I believe the return on investment of a quarter-cent sales tax is very large.”

The committee understands costs concerns, too.

“I totally get it, I can’t say the timing is the greatest. From what people are sensing right now with having gone through a couple years of inflation and a couple other tax increases,” Restemayer empathizes.

Overall, they say they are confident they can get the measure passed.

If you live in Fargo you can make your voice heard by voting on Dec. 5th from 7 am-to-7 pm at the Fargodome, Fargo Civic Center, or the Ramada.

You can also request an absentee ballot and vote ahead of time.

