Thief steals customer’s car, $60,000 in tools from auto shop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A customer left their pickup at Corey’s Car Care in Fargo for service, and it was stolen Tuesday morning.

Corey’s tells Valley News Live this has been happening all summer -- not just to Corey’s, but to auto shops all around town. They say security video shows the thief drive away in the customer’s pickup.

Video also shows the thief enter the building, where $60,000 worth of diagnostic equipment, batteries and tools.

Fargo Police tell us no further details can be released due to the ongoing investigation.

